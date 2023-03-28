Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $225.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $191.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 910.81, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.25.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,024,836.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,284 shares of company stock worth $8,709,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $797,956,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $401,215,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.