Royal Bank of Canada Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$100.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$71.40.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$66.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$63.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52-week low of C$18.30 and a 52-week high of C$70.99. The firm has a market cap of C$5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

Insider Transactions at Bombardier, Inc. Class B

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 12,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total value of C$879,900.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

