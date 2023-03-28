Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.50.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $93.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.54. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 55,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

