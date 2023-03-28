Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.6% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.64. 205,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,708. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.95. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $72.88.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

