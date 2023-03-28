Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 287,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 36,515 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 96,328 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,562,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 121,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 358.4% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.33. 492,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

