Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Riversedge Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,161. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $269.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

