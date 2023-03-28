Riversedge Advisors LLC Buys 7,126 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.27. The stock had a trading volume of 797,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,203. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

