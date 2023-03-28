Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rise Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.46. 26,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

