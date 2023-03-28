Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Short Interest Update

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Rise Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RYES traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.46. 26,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,295. Rise Gold has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Rise Gold Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rise Gold (RYES)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Rise Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rise Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.