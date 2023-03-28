Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $1.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 150.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Shares of Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. The stock had a trading volume of 283,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $9.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth about $80,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 43.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rigetti Computing

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.