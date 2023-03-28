Retirement Solution Inc. Makes New $80,000 Investment in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Retirement Solution Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,277 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Airgain makes up 0.0% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Airgain by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Airgain by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Airgain from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Airgain from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Airgain stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,978. Airgain, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

