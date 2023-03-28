Retirement Solution Inc. Has $558,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 19,316.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,618,502 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $810,455,000 after buying an additional 9,568,965 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $227,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,474. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average of $97.99. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock worth $820,706. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

