Research Analysts’ Downgrades for March 28th (AMTI, CNSL, CSUAY, DAR, DKL, EFC, FOXA, IHRT, JBSAY, MPC)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, March 28th:

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY)

was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $42.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.50.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $149.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $137.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

