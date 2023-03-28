Request Price Reaches $0.0944 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, Request has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $94.35 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.0944 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029584 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00018055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00199671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,990.33 or 1.00044672 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09499282 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $1,509,601.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

