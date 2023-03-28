Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $6.71.

Institutional Trading of Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

