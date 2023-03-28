Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,700 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the February 28th total of 684,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 37.1 days.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RLXXF traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010. Relx has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87.

Get Relx alerts:

About Relx

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.