Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after acquiring an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $130.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

