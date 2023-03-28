Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,676,267 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.61% of Regions Financial worth $122,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,423,291. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

Insider Transactions at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Featured Articles

