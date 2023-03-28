RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Trading Down 6.5%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Get Rating) fell 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 24,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 19,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4 for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its product pipeline includes RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

