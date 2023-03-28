Redwood Investments LLC Sells 693 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,325,000 after acquiring an additional 75,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,024,121. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,610. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $129.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

