Redwood Investments LLC Purchases 11,538 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 135.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 65.4% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.38. 856,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,958. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.30.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. Moderna’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total transaction of $40,155.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,778,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 534,337 shares of company stock worth $90,128,632. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. SVB Securities lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

