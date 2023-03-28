Redwood Investments LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after purchasing an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,837,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDB stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.11. 360,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,022. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $120.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

