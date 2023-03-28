Redwood Investments LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASR. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

NYSE:ASR traded up $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,319. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $179.01 and a twelve month high of $307.76.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

