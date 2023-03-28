Redwood Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 2.2% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of The Ensign Group worth $16,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,787. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.83 and its 200-day moving average is $90.38. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.29 and a 52-week high of $99.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,441. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Articles

