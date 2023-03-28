RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 0.8 %

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.28. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

