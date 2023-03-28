Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($93.07) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($74.95) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($79.86) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,500 ($92.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($95.83) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

