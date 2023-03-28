Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 149,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,778. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.43.

Get Reaves Utility Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Reaves Utility Income Fund

In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $21,123,000 after buying an additional 47,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,814 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,811 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 385,051 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 362,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after buying an additional 8,664 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.