Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.26. 149,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,778. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $35.43.
Insider Transactions at Reaves Utility Income Fund
In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
