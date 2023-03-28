RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Shares of NYSE:RBCP opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.
In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
