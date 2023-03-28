RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBCP opened at $106.00 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.83 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Edward Stewart sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $470,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,891.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in RBC Bearings by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 177,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,220,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,491,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

