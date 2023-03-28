Raymond James Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$139.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$138.00 to C$139.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DOO. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$132.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$173.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$139.54.

BRP stock opened at C$103.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 12-month low of C$76.72 and a 12-month high of C$120.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.51%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

