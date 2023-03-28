Raymond James Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.85.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $153.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.53.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,310,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,229 shares of company stock worth $1,358,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,500,000 after acquiring an additional 45,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,646,000 after acquiring an additional 532,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

