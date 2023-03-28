Rarible (RARI) One Day Trading Volume Hits $304,000.74

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Rarible has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00005828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $22.69 million and approximately $304,000.74 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

