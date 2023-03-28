RAMP Trading Down 12.3% This Week (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. RAMP has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $1,467.83 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0656 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

