Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $9.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $112.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $128.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,291,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RL. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

