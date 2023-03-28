Rakesh Thakrar Sells 8,878 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.72), for a total value of £48,562.66 ($59,666.62).

On Thursday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar purchased 25 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 621 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of £155.25 ($190.75).

Shares of PHNX traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 547.80 ($6.73). 4,627,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,627,940. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 501 ($6.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 690.40 ($8.48). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 617.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 593.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.32) dividend. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $24.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,857.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHNX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 790 ($9.71) to GBX 765 ($9.40) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.35) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 665 ($8.17) to GBX 655 ($8.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.99) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 815 ($10.01) to GBX 820 ($10.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 713.33 ($8.76).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

