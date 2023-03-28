QUASA Trading 14.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $238.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007586 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00030302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00204938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,315.80 or 1.00081314 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018634 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $524.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

