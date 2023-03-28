QUASA Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. QUASA has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $238.02 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUASA token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 14.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030224 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00018141 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00203378 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,960.08 or 1.00023204 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000055 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0018634 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $524.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

