QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM stock traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, reaching $121.53. 1,449,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

