Qtum (QTUM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.71 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00011131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $315.03 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.34 or 0.06445986 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00061306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00041718 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006896 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00017650 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,592,382 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.

QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.