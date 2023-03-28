PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1949 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PBCRY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.55. 78,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,251. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $15.32.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile
