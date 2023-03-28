Presima Securities ULC Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Presima Securities ULC trimmed its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 0.9% of Presima Securities ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,467,000 after buying an additional 1,400,997 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $85,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,960,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,875,000 after buying an additional 537,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,557,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,913,000 after buying an additional 460,939 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 214,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,992. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.76 and a 12 month high of $89.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.18.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.067 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.