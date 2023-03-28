Presima Securities ULC Has $22.82 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Presima Securities ULC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. AvalonBay Communities accounts for 6.6% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Presima Securities ULC owned approximately 0.10% of AvalonBay Communities worth $22,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AVB. Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

NYSE:AVB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.40. 107,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,120. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

