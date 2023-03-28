Presima Securities ULC Has $16.33 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Presima Securities ULC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 4.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $193.68. The stock had a trading volume of 558,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,017. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.72. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

