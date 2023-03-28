Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$97.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.96. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.36 and a 12-month high of C$110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$88.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$117.40.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

