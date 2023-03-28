PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE PSK opened at C$21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0894436 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.
See Also
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
- Interactive Brokers: A Better Bet Than Schwab Post-SVB?
- 3 Cash-Rich Companies That Buy-and-Hold Investors Can Love
- 3 Small Financial Software Makers Showing Strong Chart Action
- Bullish News May Push Vertex Pharmaceuticals Above 52-Week High
Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.