PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE PSK opened at C$21.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52 week low of C$15.08 and a 52 week high of C$23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The stock has a market cap of C$5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.01). PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 51.27%. The firm had revenue of C$150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.0894436 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSK. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.19.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

