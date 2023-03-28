Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 1,084 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after buying an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 98.4% during the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 20,823,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329,312 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. 547,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.36. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

