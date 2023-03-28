Powers Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Powers Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,401,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DE traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.14. The company had a trading volume of 187,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,552. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.66. The stock has a market cap of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Argus increased their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.