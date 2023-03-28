Powerledger Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $83.64 Million (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Powerledger token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000637 BTC on major exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $83.64 million and $4.71 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Powerledger has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Powerledger Token Profile

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Powerledger is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io.

Powerledger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

