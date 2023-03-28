PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 43.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $416,868.07 and approximately $21.73 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00328185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012481 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00020768 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000662 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000206 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,220,799 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.