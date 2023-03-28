Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC Buys New Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,856,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,507,000. SilverBow Resources accounts for about 18.0% of Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Post Oak Energy Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 518.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 26.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

SBOW stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. 138,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.34. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $5.23. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 45.19% and a return on equity of 65.70%. The business had revenue of $198.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It is focused on acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk. The firm’s operations are focused in six fields: Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Eastern Eagle Food and Southern Eagle Ford Gas.

