Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the February 28th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMIW remained flat at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,243. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

