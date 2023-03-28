Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $657.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $908.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pitney Bowes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

